MAIDENHEAD 134759

Aug 2022
Brian Millin is unhappy with the state of Stafferton Way car park, Maidenhead.
Stoneleigh Dental Practice in St Luke’s Rd, Maidenhead, has been closed down. Stoneleigh 21-23 St Lukes Road, Maidenhead
Maidenhead Camera Club has opened its 2022 Print Exhibition in the Nicholsons Cente, Maidenhead Mark Russell, Rod Bird (Exhibition Organisers)
Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
73A Alma Road, Windsor. Windsor Christian Action has agreed a 25-year lease for a new base which will house four of its projects under one roof including Foodbank and Windsor Homeless Project.
Liquid Leisure, Datchet - there are some flowers out the front after a girl died at the water park over the weekend.
