WINDSOR 134755

73A Alma Road, Windsor. Windsor Christian Action has agreed a 25-year lease for a new base which will house four of its projects under one roof including Foodbank and Windsor Homeless Project.

DATCHET 134756

Liquid Leisure, Datchet - there are some flowers out the front after a girl died at the water park over the weekend.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134754

Coopers Residential Maidenhead – a new estate agents – is opening in Maidenhead. It is owned by former Windsor FC boss Mark Cooper. Queen St, Maidenhead, SL6 1ND

 
BURNHAM 134748

Snow Princess Parties will be leaving Amberley Road and heading to Whittaker Road, Burnham. Disney Princesses (all adults in full costume – they are children’s party entertainers) will be walking to Burnham Park in a bid to ‘bring joy to children during the summer holidays’.

 
SLOUGH 134753

Plans for a Shisha café have been refused at: Unit 2 Bristol Way, Slough

 

