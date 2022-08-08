Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser
Aug 2022
WINDSOR 134755-1
73A Alma Road, Windsor. Windsor Christian Action has agreed a 25-year lease for a new base which will house four of its projects under one roof including Foodbank and Windsor Homeless Project.
