Aug 2022
COOKHAM 134740-5
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamMatthew Gilman
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamKevin Howse, metal detecting
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamKevin Howse, metal detecting
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamKevin Howse, metal detecting
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamKevin Howse, metal detecting
COOKHAM 134740-1
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham9 Century dress tags
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham9 Century dress tags
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamMatthew Gilman
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamMatthew Gilman
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamMatthew Gilman
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamLeo Griffiths, Ben Wooster
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamLeo Griffiths, Ben Wooster
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, CookhamLeo Griffiths, Ben Wooster
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham
Excavations are ongoing at the Church Paddock, jnext to Holy Trinity Church, Cookham