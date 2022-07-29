Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

ASCOT 134734

Developers have put in an application for 137 homes in Ascot. Land bounded by Ascot Fire Station (SL5 7JE), Station Hill, West of Hermitage Parade and South of High Street, Ascot.

TWYFORD 134737

Polehampton Charity Trustees celebrate library sign-off by Council Celebratory photo of the trustees of the Polehampton Charity at the site of the former Polehampton Boys’ School which is to be made into the new Twyford library

 
MAIDENHEAD 134736

West Street, Maidenhead. Workers from Maidenhead, represented by CWU Union, will be striking on Friday in a dispute over pay.

 
ASCOT 134734

MAIDENHEAD 134733

The Haven of Rest Almshouses, Bridge Road, Maidenhead . There's been a redesign of the existing garden so it's now a much larger and accessible community garden for all the residents. Peter Murcott unvieling a plaque, Jo Thomas, Chairman

 
SLOUGH 134732

Buckingham Gateway Site, 132-144 High Street, Slough. Development of up to 254 block of flats proposed for the high street with additional development surrounding it

 

