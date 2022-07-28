Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134733

The Haven of Rest Almshouses, Bridge Road, Maidenhead . There's been a redesign of the existing garden so it's now a much larger and accessible community garden for all the residents. Peter Murcott unvieling a plaque, Jo Thomas, Chairman

SLOUGH 134732

Buckingham Gateway Site, 132-144 High Street, Slough. Development of up to 254 block of flats proposed for the high street with additional development surrounding it

 
SLOUGH 134731

The Horlicks site, which has moved on with plans for 1,200 homes. Aqifer Garden part which opened last month. Slough

 
SLOUGH 134730

The pond at Baylis Park. The pond is drying up, with the council adding that plants, trees and wildlife are at risk of dying out.

 
SLOUGH 134729

Lady Haig R B L (Slough) Club, 70 Stoke Rd, Slough SL2 5AP. They are planning to demolish some buildings here and change its use to residential, if plans are approved.

 
WINDSOR 134728

Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great Park Cumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell and Nicola Hine

 

