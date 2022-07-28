The Haven of Rest Almshouses, Bridge Road, Maidenhead . There's been a redesign of the existing garden so it's now a much larger and accessible community garden for all the residents. Peter Murcott unvieling a plaque, Jo Thomas, Chairman
Jul 2022
SLOUGH 134732-1
Buckingham Gateway Site, 132-144 High Street, Slough. Development of up to 254 block of flats proposed for the high street with additional development surrounding it
