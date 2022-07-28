The Haven of Rest Almshouses, Bridge Road, Maidenhead . There's been a redesign of the existing garden so it's now a much larger and accessible community garden for all the residents. Peter Murcott unvieling a plaque, Jo Thomas, Chairman
Jul 2022
SLOUGH 134731-1
The Horlicks site, which has moved on with plans for 1,200 homes. Aqifer Garden part which opened last month. Slough
SLOUGH 134731-16
SLOUGH 134731-17
SLOUGH 134731-18
SLOUGH 134731-19
SLOUGH 134731-20
SLOUGH 134731-21
SLOUGH 134731-22
SLOUGH 134731-23
SLOUGH 134731-24
SLOUGH 134731-25
SLOUGH 134731-26
SLOUGH 134731-27
SLOUGH 134731-15
SLOUGH 134731-14
SLOUGH 134731-2
SLOUGH 134731-3
SLOUGH 134731-4
SLOUGH 134731-5
SLOUGH 134731-6
SLOUGH 134731-7
SLOUGH 134731-8
SLOUGH 134731-9
SLOUGH 134731-10
SLOUGH 134731-11
SLOUGH 134731-12
SLOUGH 134731-13
