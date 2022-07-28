The Haven of Rest Almshouses, Bridge Road, Maidenhead . There's been a redesign of the existing garden so it's now a much larger and accessible community garden for all the residents. Peter Murcott unvieling a plaque, Jo Thomas, Chairman
Jul 2022
SLOUGH 134729-1
Lady Haig R B L (Slough) Club, 70 Stoke Rd, Slough SL2 5AP. They are planning to demolish some buildings here and change its use to residential, if plans are approved.
SLOUGH 134729-2
SLOUGH 134729-3
SLOUGH 134729-4
SLOUGH 134729-5
SLOUGH 134729-6
SLOUGH 134729-7
