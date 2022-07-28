The Haven of Rest Almshouses, Bridge Road, Maidenhead . There's been a redesign of the existing garden so it's now a much larger and accessible community garden for all the residents. Peter Murcott unvieling a plaque, Jo Thomas, Chairman
Jul 2022
WINDSOR 134728-1
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell and Nicola Hine
WINDSOR 134728-11
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell
WINDSOR 134728-10
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell
WINDSOR 134728-9
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell
WINDSOR 134728-8
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell
WINDSOR 134728-7
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell
WINDSOR 134728-6
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell
WINDSOR 134728-5
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell
WINDSOR 134728-4
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell and Nicola Hine
WINDSOR 134728-3
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell and Nicola Hine
WINDSOR 134728-2
Cumberland Lodge, Windsor Great ParkCumberland Lodge is preparing to mark its 75th anniversary. Principal Ed Newell and Nicola Hine