MAIDENHEAD 134713

Jonathan Grant is unhappy about the lack of safety signage at the crossroads junction at Sheephouse Road/Ray Mill Rd East/Ray Park Avenue. He says there have been frequent accidents here as drivers are unaware they need to stop at the junction.
Jul 2022
Work on upgraded paths and a new bridge to the Town Moor area are set to begin next month It will involve the replacement of the narrow footbridge over Strand Water with a wider shared-use bridge.Maidenhead Town Moor footbridge
