Jonathan Grant is unhappy about the lack of safety signage at the crossroads junction at Sheephouse Road/Ray Mill Rd East/Ray Park Avenue. He says there have been frequent accidents here as drivers are unaware they need to stop at the junction.
Jul 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134711-1
A new Neapolitan pizza place is opening soon at Maidenhead’s Watermark development.Simon and Olivia Perry at Unit 1, Trinity Place, Maidenhead
