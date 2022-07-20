Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134711

A new Neapolitan pizza place is opening soon at Maidenhead’s Watermark development. Simon and Olivia Perry at Unit 1, Trinity Place, Maidenhead

MAIDENHEAD 134712

Jonathan Grant is unhappy about the lack of safety signage at the crossroads junction at Sheephouse Road/Ray Mill Rd East/Ray Park Avenue. He says there have been frequent accidents here as drivers are unaware they need to stop at the junction.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134713

Work on upgraded paths and a new bridge to the Town Moor area are set to begin next month It will involve the replacement of the narrow footbridge over Strand Water with a wider shared-use bridge. Maidenhead Town Moor footbridge

 
RW 134708

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
MAIDENHEAD 134710

Brownfield Gardens, Maidenhead Susan Moorcock (75 years old) and Arthur Freeman (92 years old) live next door to another mobile home where they say the grass has gone dry and straw like and is as tall as their fence.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134709

Maidenhead Craft Coop, Nichpolson Centre, Maidenhead. A yarn bombing project is being undertaken in memory of Deborah James ahead of Maidenhead Town Show. L-R Anne Briggs, Trina Balharrie, Michelle Johnson

 

