Jonathan Grant is unhappy about the lack of safety signage at the crossroads junction at Sheephouse Road/Ray Mill Rd East/Ray Park Avenue. He says there have been frequent accidents here as drivers are unaware they need to stop at the junction.
Jul 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134710-1
Brownfield Gardens, Maidenhead Susan Moorcock (75 years old) and Arthur Freeman (92 years old) live next door to another mobile home where they say the grass has gone dry and straw like and is as tall as their fence.
