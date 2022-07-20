Jonathan Grant is unhappy about the lack of safety signage at the crossroads junction at Sheephouse Road/Ray Mill Rd East/Ray Park Avenue. He says there have been frequent accidents here as drivers are unaware they need to stop at the junction.
Jul 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134709-1
Maidenhead Craft Coop, Nichpolson Centre, Maidenhead. A yarn bombing project is being undertaken in memory of Deborah James ahead of Maidenhead Town Show. L-R Anne Briggs, Trina Balharrie, Michelle Johnson
MAIDENHEAD 134709-2
Maidenhead Craft Coop, Nichpolson Centre, Maidenhead. A yarn bombing project is being undertaken in memory of Deborah James ahead of Maidenhead Town Show. L-R Anne Briggs, Trina Balharrie, Michelle Johnson
MAIDENHEAD 134709-3
Maidenhead Craft Coop, Nichpolson Centre, Maidenhead. A yarn bombing project is being undertaken in memory of Deborah James ahead of Maidenhead Town Show. L-R Anne Briggs, Trina Balharrie, Michelle Johnson
MAIDENHEAD 134709-4
Maidenhead Craft Coop, Nichpolson Centre, Maidenhead. A yarn bombing project is being undertaken in memory of Deborah James ahead of Maidenhead Town Show. L-R Anne Briggs, Trina Balharrie, Michelle Johnson
MAIDENHEAD 134709-5
Maidenhead Craft Coop, Nichpolson Centre, Maidenhead. A yarn bombing project is being undertaken in memory of Deborah James ahead of Maidenhead Town Show. L-R Anne Briggs, Trina Balharrie, Michelle Johnson