Jonathan Grant is unhappy about the lack of safety signage at the crossroads junction at Sheephouse Road/Ray Mill Rd East/Ray Park Avenue. He says there have been frequent accidents here as drivers are unaware they need to stop at the junction.
Jul 2022
WINDSOR 134707-1
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor
WINDSOR 134707-9
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor
WINDSOR 134707-8
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor
WINDSOR 134707-7
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor
WINDSOR 134707-6
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor
WINDSOR 134707-5
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor
WINDSOR 134707-4
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor
WINDSOR 134707-3
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor
WINDSOR 134707-2
Richard Endacott has been charged £14 for 1/2 hours’ worth of parking because he forgot to stop the Ringo app at the leisure centre. Windsor Leisure Centre, Windsor