BRAY 134704

Royal Opening of the Thames Hospice Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne visiting the Thames Hospice to officially open with a tour and unveiling a plaque. Thames Hospice, Windsor Road, Maidenhead MP Theresa May
Members of Oakley Green, Fifield & District Community Association (OGAFCA) are angry that plans to drop Oakley Green Road from 40mph down to 30mph are set to be permanently abandoned. Oakley Green Road, Fifield
Burnham New Secondary School campaign roadside banners in Burnham Two large banners are in these locations: - Fence of stomp road playground - Fence of playground facing carpark entrance to bishop centre
Primary Schools Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games. CLOSING CEREMONY, where every Baton Bearer from our 21 Maidenhead Primary schools will join in the final leg and run the Baton in together to Braywick Leisure Centre, Maidenhead