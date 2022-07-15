Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134701

Royal Opening of the Thames Hospice Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne visiting the Thames Hospice to officially open with a tour and unveiling a plaque. Thames Hospice, Windsor Road, Maidenhead MP Theresa May

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134701

MAIDENHEAD 134701

Royal Opening of the Thames Hospice Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne visiting the Thames Hospice to officially open with a tour and unveiling a plaque. Thames Hospice, Windsor Road, Maidenhead MP Theresa May

 
FIFIELD 134698

FIFIELD 134698

Members of Oakley Green, Fifield & District Community Association (OGAFCA) are angry that plans to drop Oakley Green Road from 40mph down to 30mph are set to be permanently abandoned. Oakley Green Road, Fifield

 
SLOUGH 134699

SLOUGH 134699

Train station in Slough. An application has been submitted to revamp the train station. Slough Train Station, Slough

 
BURNHAM 134700

BURNHAM 134700

Burnham New Secondary School campaign roadside banners in Burnham Two large banners are in these locations: - Fence of stomp road playground - Fence of playground facing carpark entrance to bishop centre

 
MAIDENHEAD 134697

MAIDENHEAD 134697

Primary Schools Baton Relay for the Commonwealth Games. CLOSING CEREMONY, where every Baton Bearer from our 21 Maidenhead Primary schools will join in the final leg and run the Baton in together to Braywick Leisure Centre, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134696

MAIDENHEAD 134696

Scenes of summers hot weather in Kidwells Park, Maidenhead Water Fountain

 

© Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved