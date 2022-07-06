Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134669

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the Royal Borough on Wednesday 6 July during its 25-day tour of England Eton High Street / Eton Bridge

The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay will visit the Royal Borough on Wednesday 6 July during its 25-day tour of England Eton High Street / Eton Bridge

 
MAIDENHEAD 134675

Taxis outside Maidenhead railway station, Shoppenhangers, Maidenhead

 
BRAY 134671

Two barges crossing paths on The River Thames, from Summerleaze Footbridge, Bray

 
TAPLOW 134673

Thames Valley Adventure Playground, Bath Rd, Taplow. Ken Kang, who runs ACE Drivewise Motoring School, will be at TVAP to make a donation from his driving school. The volunteers will also be helping out with some painting

 
BRAY 134670

Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike. access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray

 

