The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay will visit the Royal Borough on Wednesday 6 July during its 25-day tour of England Eton High Street / Eton Bridge
Jul 2022
BRAY 134670-1
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-13
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-12
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-11
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-10
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-9
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-8
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-7
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-6
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-5
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-4
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-3
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray
BRAY 134670-2
Summerleaze bridge has been under a renovation and there are now three metal blocks that force people to dismount from the bike.access off Monkey Island Lane, Bray