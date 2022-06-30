Portrait shot of all four Louis Baylis trustees stood together. Craufurd Hale, Arena Court, Crown Lane, Maidenhead
Jun 2022
WINDSOR 134659-1
A Rock the Rec event will be taking place in the park Oorganisers Alison Carpenter, Lee Hubbard, Natalie Prince, Cllr Amy TisiiClewer Memorial Recreation Ground (AKA Pirate Park), Dedworth Road, Dedworth, Windsor
WINDSOR 134659-2
A Rock the Rec event will be taking place in the park Oorganisers Alison Carpenter, Lee Hubbard, Natalie Prince, Cllr Amy TisiiClewer Memorial Recreation Ground (AKA Pirate Park), Dedworth Road, Dedworth, Windsor
WINDSOR 134659-3
A Rock the Rec event will be taking place in the park Oorganisers Alison Carpenter, Lee Hubbard, Natalie Prince, Cllr Amy TisiiClewer Memorial Recreation Ground (AKA Pirate Park), Dedworth Road, Dedworth, Windsor
WINDSOR 134659-4
A Rock the Rec event will be taking place in the park Oorganisers Alison Carpenter, Lee Hubbard, Natalie Prince, Cllr Amy TisiiClewer Memorial Recreation Ground (AKA Pirate Park), Dedworth Road, Dedworth, Windsor
WINDSOR 134659-5
A Rock the Rec event will be taking place in the park Oorganisers Alison Carpenter, Lee Hubbard, Natalie Prince, Cllr Amy TisiiClewer Memorial Recreation Ground (AKA Pirate Park), Dedworth Road, Dedworth, Windsor
WINDSOR 134659-6
A Rock the Rec event will be taking place in the park Oorganisers Alison Carpenter, Lee Hubbard, Natalie Prince, Cllr Amy TisiiClewer Memorial Recreation Ground (AKA Pirate Park), Dedworth Road, Dedworth, Windsor
WINDSOR 134659-7
A Rock the Rec event will be taking place in the park Oorganisers Alison Carpenter, Lee Hubbard, Natalie Prince, Cllr Amy TisiiClewer Memorial Recreation Ground (AKA Pirate Park), Dedworth Road, Dedworth, Windsor