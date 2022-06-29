MAIDENHEAD 134652

Pics inside A Hoppy Place, St Ives Road, Maidenhead
Jun 2022
Tom Hand has organised a charity gig at Norden Farm on Friday in memory of his mum Shelley who died from Ovarian cancer. Picture of Tom and bandmate Jacob Rodriguez who just arrivied from America.Maidenhead
