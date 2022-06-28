Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134648

Opening of new muga at the school. Cllr Gerry Clark will be cutting the ribbon and in goal for the first football match. Larchfield Primary School, Bargeman Road, Maidenhead

You might also like

WINDSOR 134650

WINDSOR 134650

OLE & STEEN , coming soon Denmark’s favourite all day bakery King Edward Court, Windsor

 
WINDSOR 134649

WINDSOR 134649

Clarks is closing down in Windsor. Unit 21 King Edward Court WINDSOR

 
MAIDENHEAD 134648

MAIDENHEAD 134648

Opening of new muga at the school. Cllr Gerry Clark will be cutting the ribbon and in goal for the first football match. Larchfield Primary School, Bargeman Road, Maidenhead

 
TAPLOW 134647

TAPLOW 134647

Thames Valley Police found the body of a 16 year old in the Jubilee River. Police said he entered the River nr Amerden Lane in Taplow. Flowers have been placed on the bridge

 
RW 134646

RW 134646

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
MAIDENHEAD 134645

MAIDENHEAD 134645

Lillibrooke Manor Ockwells Rd, Cox Green, Maidenhead. Lillibrooke Manor have undergone some refurbishments and have also had a resurgence of weddings. Lillibrooke Manor Team

 

© Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved