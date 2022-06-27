Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

TAPLOW 134647

Thames Valley Police found the body of a 16 year old in the Jubilee River. Police said he entered the River nr Amerden Lane in Taplow. Flowers have been placed on the bridge

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
Lillibrooke Manor Ockwells Rd, Cox Green, Maidenhead. Lillibrooke Manor have undergone some refurbishments and have also had a resurgence of weddings. Lillibrooke Manor Team

 
Roundabout at junction of Farnham Rd and Cumberland Avenue, Slough

 
The A308, Maidenhead Road, Windsor. The stretch between Ruddlesway and Parsonage Lane, Windsor

 
A resident has raised concerns over parking on a service road in Cippenham, Slough

 

