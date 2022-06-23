The A308, Maidenhead Road, Windsor. The stretch between Ruddlesway and Parsonage Lane, Windsor
Jun 2022
WINDSOR 134640-1
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.
WINDSOR 134640-9
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.
WINDSOR 134640-8
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.
WINDSOR 134640-7
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.
WINDSOR 134640-6
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.
WINDSOR 134640-5
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.
WINDSOR 134640-4
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.
WINDSOR 134640-3
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.
WINDSOR 134640-2
Windsor Parish Church, High Street, WindsorThe Windsor Parish Church is celebrating 200 years of history. A host of exhibitions are taking place. Massimiliano Muratori will have an array of sketches in pencil, ink and wash.