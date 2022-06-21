Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134629

A group which was formed in 1965 to link with women in Europe through lectures and exchanges. A group from Bad Godesburg will be arriving and staying with 10 hosts from our Maidenhead group. Meeting will be at the United Reformed Church in West Street, Maidenhead.

You might also like

DATCHET 134631

DATCHET 134631

Dina Kashap store, Datchet Dina and Ravi Thaship have opened a new clothing store in Datchet.

 
LANGLEY 134632

LANGLEY 134632

Marish Academy Trust, Swabey Road, Langley An unqualified teacher and sports coach has been banned from teaching indefinitely.

 
RW 134633

RW 134633

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
MAIDENHEAD 134630

MAIDENHEAD 134630

Back of Boyn Grove, Courthouse Road, Maidenhead Maidenhead Mens in Sheds has built an additional shed following a £1000 donation from Arnold Clarke. It will be officially opened by Cllr David Coppinger

 
MAIDENHEAD 134629

MAIDENHEAD 134629

A group which was formed in 1965 to link with women in Europe through lectures and exchanges. A group from Bad Godesburg will be arriving and staying with 10 hosts from our Maidenhead group. Meeting will be at the United Reformed Church in West Street, Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134626

MAIDENHEAD 134626

There are plans to build 49 flats in place of the former Maidenhead Spiritualist Church just off York Rd, Maidenhead.

 

© Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved