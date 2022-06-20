Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134626

There are plans to build 49 flats in place of the former Maidenhead Spiritualist Church just off York Rd, Maidenhead.

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134626

MAIDENHEAD 134626

There are plans to build 49 flats in place of the former Maidenhead Spiritualist Church just off York Rd, Maidenhead.

 
SLOUGH 134625

SLOUGH 134625

Carlos Sanchez got in touch with the Express due to a housing complaint. The ground floor at his block of flats, council run, flooded at the weekend and he got moved into a hotel. Carlos Sanchez Outside 27 Grays Place, Slough.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134623

MAIDENHEAD 134623

Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of Governors BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead

 

© Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved