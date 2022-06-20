MAIDENHEAD 134626

There are plans to build 49 flats in place of the former Maidenhead Spiritualist Church just off York Rd, Maidenhead.
The Cedars Surgery, next to the old Magnet car park? Concerns have been raised over a lack of parking for users with disabilities as the St Clouds Way development progresses. Maidenhead
