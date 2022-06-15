Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of Governors BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
Jun 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134623-1
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-17
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-18
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-19
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-20
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-21
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-22
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-23
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-24
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-25
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members.Steve Newman, Colin NewmanBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-26
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members.Steve Newman, Colin NewmanBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-27
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members.Steve Newman, Colin NewmanBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-28
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. Connor Shiels 18, Mehdi El Sayed 18BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-29
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. Connor Shiels 18, Mehdi El Sayed 18BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-16
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-15
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-2
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-3
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-4
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-5
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-6
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-7
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-8
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-9
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-10
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of GovernorsBCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-11
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-12
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-13
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
MAIDENHEAD 134623-14
Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead