WALTHAMS 134622

Shurlock Road, Waltham St Lawrence, Open space including a playground, nature reserve and part car park. Public Notices

MAIDENHEAD 134623

Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of Governors BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134619

Dog walkers are upset that part of Ockwells Park is being given over to use by horse-riders. Maidenhead

 
WALTHAMS 134622

MAIDENHEAD 134621

Ukrainian refugee story. Millie Rust-Clarke and Aliona Borysenko. Millie took Aliona in and she was one of the first refugees to arrive from Ukraine into Maidenhead. with Winnie

 
RW 134617

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 

