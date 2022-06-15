MAIDENHEAD 134621

Alzeimers Dementia Support is holding special Summer Picnic organised by BCA for the charity’s members. There will also be a plaque unveiling by Pippa Goodwin, Chair of Governors BCA, Burchetts Green, Maidenhead
Jun 2022
Ukrainian refugee story. Millie Rust-Clarke and Aliona Borysenko. Millie took Aliona in and she was one of the first refugees to arrive from Ukraine into Maidenhead. with Winnie
