MAIDENHEAD 134618

Swarm of bees on a bicycle, Queen Street, Maidenhead

RW 134617

Remember When, Maidenhead Advertiser

 
MAIDENHEAD 134620

A father is annoyed that RBWM community wardens have removed a traffic cone he has been using to stop people from parking in the parking bay that is reserved for his disabled daughter Matt Cottrell, Kim Cottrel, Ella Cottrell 8 Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134616

Simon running a Norden Farm workshop - Poetry Spells Larchfield Primary School, Bargeman Road, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134617

Residents have complained about the state of the plants outside the Town Hall. It appears a number of them have died, despite only being planted a few months ago. St Ives Road, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134619

Dog walkers are upset that part of Ockwells Park is being given over to use by horse-riders. Maidenhead

 

