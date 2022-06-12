Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134610

Return of the Royal Windsor Flower Show in the York Club, Windsor Great Park. Sophie, The Countess of Wessex and Alan Titchmarsh will be opening the show. Step On Stage

MARLOW 134613

Marlow Town Regatta returns to Higginson Park for the first time since 2019. The Saturday will be the 'regatta day', where races will take place courtesy of Marlow Rowing Club alongside a giant garden party.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134611

Alexander Devine birthday party, Snowball Hill, Woodlands Park, Maidenhead Fiona Devine

 
WINDSOR 134610

Return of the Royal Windsor Flower Show in the York Club, Windsor Great Park. Sophie, The Countess of Wessex and Alan Titchmarsh will be opening the show. Step On Stage

 
MAIDENHEAD 134609

Rebecca Mistry : British Empire Medal Rebecca has been rewarded for her services to The Windsor Baby Bank charity during the COVID-19 pandemic with a British Empire Medal. Maidenhead

 
WINDSOR 134606

Windsor Leisure Centre, Stovell Road, Windsor The team at Leisure Focus. They are organising a disability and inclusive activities week that is taking place next week. L-R Jamie Tearle, Jatinder Rakhra, Johnnie Walker

 
MAIDENHEAD 134608

40mph speed limit sign on Braywick Road. Not far from Staff Way Roundabout. The council has announced in this week’s public notices that it will be extending the 40mph zones in Braywick Road, Maidenhead

 

