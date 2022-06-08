Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

COX GREEN 134604

Ribstone Road Maidenhead, Cox Green. An application to build three properties with associated parking and amenity space on Ribstone Road has been refused.

MAIDENHEAD 134608

40mph speed limit sign on Braywick Road. Not far from Staff Way Roundabout. The council has announced in this week’s public notices that it will be extending the 40mph zones in Braywick Road, Maidenhead

 
WINDSOR 134606

Windsor Leisure Centre, Stovell Road, Windsor The team at Leisure Focus. They are organising a disability and inclusive activities week that is taking place next week. L-R Jamie Tearle, Jatinder Rakhra, Johnnie Walker

 
BRAY 134607

World Ocean Day is being held at the school today. Oldfield Primary School, Bray Rd, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134605

Maidenhead Foodshare has launched its Foodshare Shop, where service users can come and select what they need rather than receiving a pre-packed food package. inc a reception area and community café area. Trustees Lester Tanner, Debbie Gee

 
MAIDENHEAD 134603

David Sweeney has been given a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to higher education. Maidenhead

 
