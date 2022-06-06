A street party will be held outside the Fifield Inn Jubilee Street Party, Fifield Ray Hayes-Brown
Jun 2022
JUBILEE 134587-9
Sundas Tamimi henna artist.Jubilee Festival, Manor Park Community Centre, Villiers Rd, Slough.
JUBILEE 134587-0
Hussain Uddin, four.Jubilee Festival, Manor Park Community Centre, Villiers Rd, Slough.
JUBILEE 134587-1
JUBILEE 134587-2
LtoR Safa Khan, nine, Iman Khan, five and Hiba Khan, seven.Jubilee Festival, Manor Park Community Centre, Villiers Rd, Slough.
JUBILEE 134587-7
Prerna Chadha from Cake N Crumbs with her cakes.Jubilee Festival, Manor Park Community Centre, Villiers Rd, Slough.