JUBILEE 134572

Sue Swain. Platinum Jubilee garden party, The Spens Cookham Road, Maidenhead.

JUBILEE 134575

Street party on York Road. This is a community event organised by residents to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

 
JUBILEE 134576

Jubilee celebration, Cippenham Bowls Club will be celebrating Her Majesty and her 70 year anniversary.

 
JUBILEE 134573

Picnic on the Green - Participants bring their own food, drink and red, white and blue bunting to Holyport Green.

 
JUBILEE 134572

Sue Swain. Platinum Jubilee garden party, The Spens Cookham Road, Maidenhead.

 
JUBILEE 134570

Paul Pownceby with his unique woodcrafts. Oaken Grove Family Fun Day, Oaken Grove Park, Maidenhead.

 
JUBILEE 134571

LtoR Ariadne Scott, four, Cleopatra Scott, six, Sian Scott, Winona Scott, 18 months. Birdwood Road Jubilee Street Party, Maidenhead.

 

