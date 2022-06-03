Street party on York Road. This is a community event organised by residents to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Jun 2022
JUBILEE 134572-1
LtoR Heide Peck, Iris Brown, Sally Lynch and Eve Robinson.Platinum Jubilee garden party, The Spens Cookham Road, Maidenhead.
JUBILEE 134572-2
Singer Victor Gilder.Platinum Jubilee garden party, The Spens Cookham Road, Maidenhead.
JUBILEE 134572-3
LtoR Melissa Drew, Jake Glanville and Elizabeth Harris.Platinum Jubilee garden party, The Spens Cookham Road, Maidenhead.