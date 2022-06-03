JUBILEE 134569

Street party on York Road. This is a community event organised by residents to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Jun 2022
LtoR Norma Goudie and Peter Goudie with their 1957 Daimler.Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event.Higginson Park, Marlow
LtoR Melaine Copper and Martin Cooper.Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event.Higginson Park, Marlow
LtoR Hilda Ivers, Cara Ivers, Samantha Ivers and Jerome Dreux.Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event.Higginson Park, Marlow
LtoR James Day and Rhianna Fossey.Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event.Higginson Park, Marlow
LtoR Khrissy Chamberlin, Penny North, Isabel Woodcock, Vanessa Philpott and Rebecca Tudor-Price.Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event.Higginson Park, Marlow
LtoR Beatrice Parker, eight and Joanna Parker.Queen’s Platinum Jubilee event.Higginson Park, Marlow