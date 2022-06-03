Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

JUBILEE 134568

Bray Parish Council has a family event at Bray cricket club where there will be games, a BBQ, face painting, fancy dress and fun for all of the family.

Bray Parish Council has a family event at Bray cricket club where there will be games, a BBQ, face painting, fancy dress and fun for all of the family.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134566

A charity cricket match is set to be held in aid of Thames Hospice and Alexander Devine Teams from the New Inn, Maidenhead Artisans Golf Club and Maidenhead Electrical Limited will be battling it out at Pinkneys Green Cricket Club, Maidenhead

 
WINDSOR 134562

Ox Roast to be held in Bachelors Acre, Windsor to celebrate the remarkable Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Clltr Christine Bateson, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, Governor of Windsor Castle , first ceremonial sliced by Governor of Windsor Castle Admiral Sir James Perowne

 
SONNING 134561

Sonning Scarecrow Trail 2022. Sonning on Thur 2nd and Fri 3rd June as part of the Jubilee celebrations. FIREMAN SAM TO THE RESCUE

 

