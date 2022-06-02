Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

SONNING 134561

Sonning Scarecrow Trail 2022. Sonning on Thur 2nd and Fri 3rd June as part of the Jubilee celebrations. FIREMAN SAM TO THE RESCUE

WINDSOR 134562

Ox Roast to be held in Bachelors Acre, Windsor to celebrate the remarkable Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. Clltr Christine Bateson, Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, Governor of Windsor Castle , first ceremonial sliced by Governor of Windsor Castle Admiral Sir James Perowne

 
Sonning Scarecrow Trail 2022. Sonning on Thur 2nd and Fri 3rd June as part of the Jubilee celebrations. FIREMAN SAM TO THE RESCUE

 
WINDSOR 134563

13.09 JUBILEE Flypast, Goswell Road, over Windsor Castle Windsor

 
CIPPENHAM 134558

The Old Barn, Bennetts Close, Slough, Slough, SL1 5AP. This Grade II listed building, someone is looking to turn it into a place of worship.

 

