Jun 2022
CIPPENHAM 134560-1
The Long Barn PubBennetts Close/Cippenham Lane
CIPPENHAM 134560-2
CIPPENHAM 134560-3
CIPPENHAM 134560
The Long Barn Pub Bennetts Close/Cippenham Lane
CIPPENHAM 134558
The Old Barn, Bennetts Close, Slough, Slough, SL1 5AP. This Grade II listed building, someone is looking to turn it into a place of worship.
MAIDENHEAD 134559
Men’s Matters, Maidenhead group's tea party at the Maidenhead Community Centre on Marlow Road.
DEDWORTH 134557
Men's Matters charity for older men is holding a barbecue for its Windsor members, partners and invited guests to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at All Saints Church, Dedworth Road, Windsor. Sir Michael Parkinson CBE
MAIDENHEAD 134556
Construction of x91 residential units, following demolition of the existing building - Mattel UK, Mattel House, Vanwall Business Park, MAIDENHEAD
JUBILEE 134554
Twyford Age Concern Jubilee Tea Party - Age Concern Twyford & District, The Twyford Centre, Polehampton Close, Twyford
