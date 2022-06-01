DEDWORTH 134557-2

Men's Matters charity for older men is holding a barbecue for its Windsor members, partners and invited guests to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee at All Saints Church, Dedworth Road, Windsor. TVP PCSO and chef, Les Bradfield, will do the cooking. Lisa Stevens, TESCO Community Support Officer for Dedworth, has donated the food and (non-alcoholic) drinks from TESCO.