The Long Barn Pub Bennetts Close/Cippenham Lane
Jun 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134556-1
Construction of x91 residential units, following demolition of the existing building - Mattel UK, Mattel House, Vanwall Business Park, MAIDENHEAD
MAIDENHEAD 134556-2
Construction of x91 residential units, following demolition of the existing building - Mattel UK, Mattel House, Vanwall Business Park, MAIDENHEAD
MAIDENHEAD 134556-3
Construction of x91 residential units, following demolition of the existing building - Mattel UK, Mattel House, Vanwall Business Park, MAIDENHEAD
MAIDENHEAD 134556-4
Construction of x91 residential units, following demolition of the existing building - Mattel UK, Mattel House, Vanwall Business Park, MAIDENHEAD
MAIDENHEAD 134556-5
Construction of x91 residential units, following demolition of the existing building - Mattel UK, Mattel House, Vanwall Business Park, MAIDENHEAD