A Ukrainian lady called Ludmilla staying in Maidenhead is picking up a bike donated by Jonathan Romain’s Open Arms charity L-R Hugh Steed, Ludmilla, Jonathan Romain
May 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134516-1
A new wine, tapas and e-sports bar is opening in Maidenhead on July 1. It is still under construction at the moment. It is located next to Maidenhead Waterways.
MAIDENHEAD 134516-2
MAIDENHEAD 134516-3
MAIDENHEAD 134516-4
