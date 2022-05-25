A Ukrainian lady called Ludmilla staying in Maidenhead is picking up a bike donated by Jonathan Romain’s Open Arms charity L-R Hugh Steed, Ludmilla, Jonathan Romain
May 2022
OAKLEY GREEN 134514-1
Outline application for erection of 29 dwellings - Oakley Green Mushroom Farm, Oakley Green Road,Oakley Green, Windsor.
Outline application for erection of 29 dwellings - Oakley Green Mushroom Farm, Oakley Green Road,Oakley Green, Windsor.
Outline application for erection of 29 dwellings - Oakley Green Mushroom Farm, Oakley Green Road,Oakley Green, Windsor.