MAIDENHEAD 134499

Children at The Colleton are celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The Colleton Primary School Colleton Drive, Twyford
May 2022
Patchwork Montessori Day Nursery School, Chiltern Road, Bray. Patchwork has been gathering up donation boxes to support Ukrainian refugees. They’ve also done some drawings to show their support.L-R Nataliia Zarivna, Rev David Downing, Jolanta Pietrusinska