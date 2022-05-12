£6m of our profits have gone back into our community
May 2022
WINDSOR 134477-1
The NAF Five Star Heavyweight Working Hunter.Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022
WINDSOR 134477-15
WINDSOR 134477-14
RoR Tattersalls Thoroughbred Ridden Show SeriesRoyal Windsor Horse Show 2022
WINDSOR 134477-13
WINDSOR 134477-12
Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022
WINDSOR 134477-11
WINDSOR 134477-10
WINDSOR 134477-9
WINDSOR 134477-8
Dolly McNamara, aged four.Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022
WINDSOR 134477-7
WINDSOR 134477-6
Artist with his sculpture made using horse shoes. Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022
WINDSOR 134477-5
WINDSOR 134477-4
WINDSOR 134477-3
WINDSOR 134477-2
Coloured, Native/Cob/Traditional in Hand Pony.Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022
WINDSOR 134477-16
WINDSOR 134477
The NAF Five Star Heavyweight Working Hunter. Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022
OLD WINDSOR 134479
Robert Jones with his Royal Victorian Medal. Old Windsor.
HOLYPORT 134476
LtoR Chris Mylonas, Tilly Kemball, Saif Khan, John Glen, and Donna Stimson. Holyport College is having a Business and Economics conference with guest speakers.
WINDSOR 134478
Windsor Cemetery, St Leonards Road, Windsor.
SLOUGH 134480
Upton Road, Slough.
MAIDENHEAD 134473
The Commonwealth Games Legacy Festival for 5 to 7 yr olds organised by Ascot & Maidenhead School Sport Partnership. Altwood School, Altwood Road, Maidenhead.
