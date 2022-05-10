Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134465

Ascot Racecourse and Crown Estate event to celebrate the Queen's Green Canopy & Platinum Jubilee where representatives from 70 schools will attend. Windsor Great Park.

MAIDENHEAD 134469

Martial arts instructor Neville Wray has set up his own martial arts and fitness studio. 4 Cordwallis St Maidenhead.

 
Ascot Racecourse and Crown Estate event to celebrate the Queen's Green Canopy & Platinum Jubilee where representatives from 70 schools will attend. Windsor Great Park.

 
WINDSOR 134464

Train Driver Phil Cowley and Fireman Trevor Wrench. Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, Steam Dreams is launching a regular vintage steam train service to Royal Windsor this Tuesday. The ‘Mayflower’ steam locomotive will depart every Tuesday through the Summer. Windsor and Eton Riverside Station

 
LANGLEY 134463

Flowers laid at the scene of a stabbing where an 18-year-old died in Langley. Picture by Emma Sheppard

 

