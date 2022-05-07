Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

MAIDENHEAD 134459

MP Theresa May opening Anytime Fitness, Cooper Court, Maidenhead. Mrs May will officially open the gym, which has branches up and down the country.

You might also like

MAIDENHEAD 134459

MAIDENHEAD 134459

MP Theresa May opening Anytime Fitness, Cooper Court, Maidenhead. Mrs May will officially open the gym, which has branches up and down the country.

 
SLOUGH 134457

SLOUGH 134457

Slough Borough Council local elections, Observatory House, Windsor Road, Slough

 
SLOUGH 134458

SLOUGH 134458

Police scene after a stabbing by the parade of shops in Trelawney Avenue, Slough. There is an increased police presence and forensics. Trelawney Avenue, Slough.

 
WINDSOR 134454

WINDSOR 134454

King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend. Site shot of the road

 
MAIDENHEAD 134452

MAIDENHEAD 134452

Bike racks at Maidenhead Station. Tara Sutthoff with her cut lock and Andrew Ingram. Tara’s bike was stolen from the bike rack at Maidenhead Station and she is raising awareness/asking for something to be done about it.

 

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved