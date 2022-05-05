King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend. Site shot of the road
May 2022
WINDSOR 134454-1
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-12
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-11
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-10
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-9
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-8
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-7
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-6
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-5
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-4
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-3
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road
WINDSOR 134454-2
King Edward VII Avenue in Windsor will be closed on certain sections for the Royal Windsor Horse Show next weekend.Site shot of the road