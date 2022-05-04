The Rising Sun pub, High St, Hurley
May 2022
COOKHAM 134451-4
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Invisible Woman
COOKHAM 134451-19
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Bust of Man
COOKHAM 134451-20
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Bust of Man
COOKHAM 134451-21
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Bust of Man
COOKHAM 134451-22
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-23
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-24
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Reserve Head
COOKHAM 134451-25
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Reserve Head
COOKHAM 134451-26
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Reserve Head
COOKHAM 134451-27
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Invisible Woman
COOKHAM 134451-1
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-2
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-18
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Bust of Man
COOKHAM 134451-17
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Fiona Hunter, Bust of Man
COOKHAM 134451-16
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.Richard Cresswell, Aviator
COOKHAM 134451-5
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-6
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-7
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-8
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-9
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-10
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-11
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival. Michele Greene, Duet
COOKHAM 134451-12
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-13
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-14
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.
COOKHAM 134451-15
Cookham Sculpture Garden. New sculptures on display as part of the Cookham Festival.