Rio Deli, Maidenhead Library, Maidenhead A new member of staff who has come from Ukraine. L-R Leo Santos, Alena Hrybenyk, Alex Pedrino
May 2022
MAIDENHEAD 134449-1
Maidenhead United Reformed ChurchWest Street, MaidenheadThe team at the church. The church has become the first in Maidenhead to register to offer marriage services to same-sex couples.L-R John Holton, Alison Holton, Rev David Downing, Mike Liddle
MAIDENHEAD 134449-2
Maidenhead United Reformed ChurchWest Street, MaidenheadThe team at the church. The church has become the first in Maidenhead to register to offer marriage services to same-sex couples.L-R John Holton, Alison Holton, Rev David Downing, Mike Liddle
MAIDENHEAD 134449-3
Maidenhead United Reformed ChurchWest Street, MaidenheadThe team at the church. The church has become the first in Maidenhead to register to offer marriage services to same-sex couples.L-R John Holton, Alison Holton, Rev David Downing, Mike Liddle
MAIDENHEAD 134449-4
Maidenhead United Reformed ChurchWest Street, MaidenheadThe team at the church. The church has become the first in Maidenhead to register to offer marriage services to same-sex couples.L-R John Holton, Alison Holton, Rev David Downing, Mike Liddle
MAIDENHEAD 134449-5
Maidenhead United Reformed ChurchWest Street, MaidenheadThe team at the church. The church has become the first in Maidenhead to register to offer marriage services to same-sex couples.L-R John Holton, Alison Holton, Rev David Downing, Mike Liddle
MAIDENHEAD 134449-6
Maidenhead United Reformed ChurchWest Street, MaidenheadThe team at the church. The church has become the first in Maidenhead to register to offer marriage services to same-sex couples.L-R John Holton, Alison Holton, Rev David Downing, Mike Liddle
MAIDENHEAD 134449-7
Maidenhead United Reformed ChurchWest Street, MaidenheadThe team at the church. The church has become the first in Maidenhead to register to offer marriage services to same-sex couples.L-R John Holton, Alison Holton, Rev David Downing, Mike Liddle
MAIDENHEAD 134449-8
Maidenhead United Reformed ChurchWest Street, MaidenheadThe team at the church. The church has become the first in Maidenhead to register to offer marriage services to same-sex couples.L-R John Holton, Alison Holton, Rev David Downing, Mike Liddle