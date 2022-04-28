Please search using keywords or by using the reference number printed in the paper e.g. 123456. Purchased photos are for private use only.

WINDSOR 134436

Schools entering the gardening competition for the Royal Windsor Flower Show are being delivered wheelbarrows, compost and plants ahead of the show. They will be judged when the show takes place in June. The Royal School, Windsor Great Park, Windsor

WINDSOR 134437

Jubilee decorated telephone box, Windsor Great Park, Windsor

 
MAIDENHEAD 134435

Potential MUFC move to Braywick Park. Maidenhead FC, York Road, Maidenhead

 
MAIDENHEAD 134434

York House, York Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1SF MyWorkSpot is leasing a second unit in Maidenhead.

 
MAIDENHEAD 134433

Becki's Beauty nail salon who did a 24-hour nails fundraiser in aid of the Hospice last month presented their final fundraising total of over £2,000 to the Hospice Whilst they are at the Hospice they provided some manicure treatments to day therapy patients free of charge. Becki Hobbs with Ginny Sumner and Jodie Brown with Madelin Cherry

 

