SLOUGH 134438

Becki's Beauty nail salon who did a 24-hour nails fundraiser in aid of the Hospice last month presented their final fundraising total of over £2,000 to the Hospice Whilst they are at the Hospice they provided some manicure treatments to day therapy patients free of charge. Becki Hobbs with Ginny Sumner and Jodie Brown with Madelin Cherry